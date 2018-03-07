McDonald's flips golden arches to honor women

LYNWOOD, Calif. - A California McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down in an effort to honor women for International Women’s Day Thursday.
The restaurant will also flip its logo on its social media channels and websites, and will offer 100 locations special shirts and hats in celebration of women.
"In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants," Wendy Lewis, McDonald's global chief diversity officer, told Business Insider.
