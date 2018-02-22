Meatball pizza bowl comes to Olive Garden's lunch menu

Olive Garden has added a pizza to its menu -- sort of.
Delish reported the Meatball Pizza Bowl is part of a new Lunch Duos menu, which offers an entree and unlimited soup or salad. The bowl, which is made of pizza dough, has similar toppings to the restaurant’s famous breadsticks. It has three cheeses -- Parmesan, mozzarella and Asiago, according to USA Today.
The price of the entree, which Thrillist reported is topped with 10 meatballs, starts at $6.99, although prices vary depending on the location.
The Meatball Pizza Bowl is available for lunch Monday through Friday before 3 p.m.
"I wanna celebrate #NationalPizzaDay but Olive Garden doesn't have pizza." - A bunch of people who were wrong before seeing this tweet. pic.twitter.com/EgIH5x6jIT— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 9, 2018
