Meghan Markle's sister slams Prince Harry after he said the royals are the family ‘she never had'

0

Samantha Markle is responding to claims that Prince Harry made following his first Christmas with the royal family and his new fiancee Meghan Markle.

After the holidays, Harry sat down for an interview with BBC 4 radio show “Today.” Harry told the hosts that his fiancee had a “fantastic” time celebrating with his family.

“The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time,” he said. ““She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there, and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

>> Read more trending news

After the interview, Markle’s half-sister took to Twitter to slam the comments made by Harry.

“She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!” she wrote.

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017 Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 25, 2017

Samantha continued, “Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like!”

Samantha previously claimed she was going to write a tell-all about her sister with a working title of “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.” In the book, she claimed that her sister was a “shallow social climber” and “had a soft spot for gingers.”

She later shot down rumors that she was writing the tell-all after her sister’s engagement made headlines in November. Following the big engagement news, Samantha did an interview with Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain” and denied rumors of estrangement in the family.

“The reality is that most of that was a media construct,” she said at the time. “We are very normal and moving forward, we’re going into the holidays and this is a joyous occasion so I think that any sort of misconception that was out there … we have to let bygones be bygones and just be really happy moving forward.”

She continued, “All of that is just silly and we really want her to be happy.”

© 2017 Cox Media Group.