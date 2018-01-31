Jim Caviezel to play Jesus in Mel Gibson's ‘Passion of the Christ' sequel

Mel Gibson’s sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” is set to have Jim Caviezel reprising his role as Jesus Christ.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caviezel’s representation confirmed the actor is in negotiations with Gibson for the film.
Gibson confirmed the sequel to the film in 2016 interview.
“It’s probably about three years off because it’s a big subject,” Gibson said at the time, indicating the film may not be released until 2019 or 2020.
Caviezel, 49, confirmed his involvement in an interview with USA Today.
“There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience,” he said. “I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it, but I’ll tell you this much: The film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.”
The original 2004 film, directed, co-written and produced by Gibson, grossed $612 million worldwide and had a $30 million budget. USA Today reported that it remains the highest-grossing R-rated film in North America with $370.8 million.
