Memphis activist plans counterprotest at Confederate rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Neo-Nazis and Confederate supporters plan to be in Memphis on Saturday. But counterprotests are also planned.

Activists -- including Frank Gottie, who helped organize the march on the bridge in 2016 -- said they will be at Health Sciences Park.

Gottie said he wants out-of-town protesters to know how Memphis residents feel about their presence.

“Our goal is to keep the peace and make sure everybody makes it home safe. Make sure they make it home safe and we make it home safe,” Gottie said.

Gottie said his other goal is to send a message to the protesters.

"We're going to have 'no KKK' signs and 'no white supremacist groups wanted.' 'No hate groups wanted.' We are going to bring our signs like that," Gottie said.

The group Confederate901 is going to be riding around the park. Neo-Nazi Billy Roper and others plan to be on the ground. Gottie said he hopes no one provokes violence.

“They need to know what they're stepping themselves into. Because we know what we're getting ourselves into. Because this is our city,” Gottie said. “This is The Bluff City, and we don't bluff.”

