Metallica‬ announces 2018 North American arena tour

Heavy metal band Metallica is embarking on a 34-date North American tour this fall and winter. The band announced the WorldWired Tour Monday.
Rolling Stone reported that the arena tour, which starts Sept. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin, and ends in March 2019, includes visits to some states the band hasn’t been to in decades.
In 2017, Metallica went on a 25-date North American stadium tour, which was the eighth leg of the tour in support of the band’s album, “Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.” The album, which is the band’s 10th, was released Nov. 18, 2016.
The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70— Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018
Metallica last toured El Paso, Texas, Birmingham, Alabama and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 25 years ago, according to Rolling Stone.
Fan club pre-sale starts Feb. 27. General public tickets go on sale March 2 at Live Nation.
The Metallica WorldWired Tour dates are below. More information can be found at Metallica.com.
Sept. 2 - Madison, Wisconsin, at Kohl Center
Sept. 4 - Minneapolis at Target Center
Sept. 6 - Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 8 - Grand Forks, Indiana, at Alerus Center
Sept. 11 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 13 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Bell MTS Place
Sept. 15 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh at PG Paints Arena
Oct. 20 - State College, Pennsylvania, Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
Oct. 27 - Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
Oct. 29 - Albany, New York, at Times Union Center
Nov. 26 - Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 28 - Boise, Idaho, at Taco Bell Arena
Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec. 2 - Spokane, Washington, at Spokane Arena
Dec. 5 - Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
Dec. 7 - Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
Dec. 9 - Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center
Jan. 18, 2019 - Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
Jan. 20, 2019 - Little Rock, Arkansas, at Verizon Arena
Jan. 22, 2019 - Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan. 24, 2019 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 28, 2019 - Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
Jan. 30, 2019 - Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena
Feb. 1, 2019 - Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
Feb. 28, 2019 - El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center
March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena
March 4, 2019 - Wichita, Kansas, at Intrust Bank Arena
March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
March 9, 2019 - Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center
March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
