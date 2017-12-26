Metro Detroit church gives away cars for Christmas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A church in metro Detroit gave away gifts on four wheels this Christmas.
Triumph Church in Southfield gave away the previously-owned cars to those in need, WXYZ reported. The recipients included a single mother, a single father, a college student and a family. The cars were presented to the recipients on Christmas Eve.
The church also gave away free groceries to a 1,000 families and a shopping spree to 1,500 children and their parents. Triumph Church officials told WXYZ it's not the first time they've given cars away. They've seen such a gift change the lives of their church members and hope they can set an example for other organizations.
