0 Michelle Obama reveals what Melania Trump gave her on Inauguration Day

It’s been over a year since Melania Trump became the first lady, and former first lady Michelle Obama is only now revealing what was inside the Tiffany box Trump gave to Obama on the steps of the White House last year on Inauguration Day.

Obama is set to appear on“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, and in a sneak peek in People magazine, she revealed exactly what the gift was.

“So, I have a question and I think a lot of people have the same question. So, when the transfer was happening, when Donald Trump and his wife were moving into the White House, there was a gift exchange,” DeGeneres said in the preview clip. “So, what was in there?”

“It was a lovely frame,” Obama said. DeGeneres teased her about that awkward moment when Trump didn’t wait for his wife before greeting the Obamas on the steps of the White House on that January 2017 morning, and Obama recalled, “Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay, ‘Where am I supposed to put this gift?'”

Obama said that the awkwardness continued for a few short moments until former President Barack Obama “saved the day” and took the gift into the White House.

“And then my husband saved the day. See he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like, ‘What do you do with the box?’” she joked.

The full interview with Obama airs on Thursday, Feb. 1.

