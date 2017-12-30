Michigan State Police use helicopter to help apprehend alleged peeping Toms

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan State Police helped arrest two alleged peeping Toms in Flint on Thursday, using a helicopter to locate the suspects, WJRT reported.
Flint police responded at 8:40 p.m. after a caller reported two men peeping through windows at a woman, authorities said.
Troopers in the helicopter overheard the call and flew over the house, spotting the suspects as they fled on foot, WJRT reported. They were able to guide responding officers on the ground to the suspects by using an infrared camera.
Both suspects were arrested but police did not confirm what, if any, charges they are facing in connection with the incident, WJRT reported.
