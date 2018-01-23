Michigan woman facing financial crisis wins lottery jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. - It has been a difficult year for a Michigan woman, who has struggled to pay the bills while taking care of her mother full time.
Shawna Donnelly said she was even facing the prospect of being homeless, but her luck changed dramatically when she won $25,000 a year for life in a Michigan Lottery game on Jan. 15, WDIV reported.
Donnelly, 50, from Clarkston, matched the five balls drawn to win the big prize in the Lucky For Life game.
“I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets,” Donnelly told WDIV. “When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won.
"The last year has been the most difficult of my life. I've been taking care of my mom full-time, and it's hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn't have come at a better time.”
Donnelly decided to take the prize in a one-lump sum of $390,000, instead of taking annuity payments, WDIV said. She visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize.
Donnelly told WDIV that she plans to buy a new home and car, and then save the remaining balance.
