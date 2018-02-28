Missing CDC doctor was upset over a missed promotion when he vanished, police say

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher now missing for two weeks was disappointed he was passed over for a promotion, Atlanta police said Tuesday afternoon.
Timothy Cunningham, 35, told several co-workers he had expected to receive a promotion, Major Michael O’Connor said.
LIVE: APD's Major O'Connor is providing an update on missing person Timothy Cunningham. $10K reward offered for inf… https://t.co/nnw7kH4IqY— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 27, 2018
Cunningham, a Morehouse College and Harvard University graduate, is an epidemiologist with the chronic disease department of the CDC.
On Feb. 12, Cunningham reported to work, but left early, telling co-workers he did not feel well. When his parents couldn’t reach him, they drove from Maryland to his northwest Atlanta home. All of Cunningham’s personal belongings and his vehicle were found in the home.
CDC employee Timothy Cunningham called in sick to work 12 days ago. He hasn't been seen or heard from since and now his family is offering a $10,000 reward for information. https://t.co/Q4iCvoUMC8 pic.twitter.com/gwxTm3mnwH— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 24, 2018
“This is an extremely unusual set of circumstances,” O’Connor said. “It is not common for us to find someone’s entire belongings.”
Though there is no evidence of foul play, O’Connor said it can’t be ruled out.
“We don’t have any information going one way or another about what happened,” he said.
A $10,000 reward has been posted for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Cunningham’s disappearance.
UPDATE: @StopCrimeATL is partnering with the family of Timothy Cunningham in offering a $10,000 reward for info leading to an arrest & indictment in Cunningham's missing persons case. There is no evidence of foul play but we explore every possibility. Call 404-577-TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/LyUcGCj5MU— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 26, 2018
