Montreal man fools police with detailed snow car sculpture

    By: Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

    Updated:

    MONTREAL - A Montreal man was able to briefly dupe police with his creation after a snowstorm Monday.

    KMSP reported that Simon Laprise created a sports car out of snow in a snow removal zone. The sculpture, which he posted photos of on Facebook, looked like a real car that had been parked during a snowstorm and was covered in powder.

    Laprise, a 33-year-old machinist and artist, modeled the car after the DeLorean DMC-12, famously featured in the “Back to the Future” movies, KMSP reported. The final detail that made it so life-like was the Laprise’s incorporation of an actual windshield, which he found across the street.

    Once he completed his duplicate, Laprise hid out of view and waited for the police.

    A police car soon drove up to investigate the car in a snow removal zone. The officer soon realized the car was made entirely of snow.

    Laprise got a “ticket” with a note that read, “You made our night hahahahaha :)”

    By the next morning, snowplows had removed the sculpture from the snow removal zone.

