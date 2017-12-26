More than friends: Buddies for 60 years find out they're long-lost brothers thanks to DNA testing

OAHU, Hawaii - Two men who have been friends for 60 years found out they’re more than friends. They’re actually brothers.
Alan Robinson and Walter MacFarlane met when they were in sixth grade. They are only 15 months apart in age and didn’t have a clue that they were related until recently, KHON reported.
MacFarlane didn’t know his father. Robinson said he was adopted.
MacFarlane searched for years using social media and other internet queries and was never able to find details about his family.
Eventually he tried DNA-matching sites and at the top of the results was Robi737, who turned out to be Robinson. His nickname was Robi and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines, KHON reported.
Robinson and MacFarlane had identical X chromosomes, other genetic matches and, as it turned out, the same birth mother.
The brothers announced their discovery to friends and family members on Saturday.
They now say they will enjoy their retirement together, KHON reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}