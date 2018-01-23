Most underrated fried chicken in America named best in new survey

0

There are plenty of reputable options if you want to pull up to a drive-thru and devour some crispy, golden chicken, i.e. KFC and Popeyes. However, an unsuspecting alternative you might have ignored at your last gas tank fill-up has been crowned the true bastion of fried chicken.

>> Read more trending news

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, established in 1989 in LaFayette, Louisiana, has bested some much more familiar names as Thrillist’s choice for America’s best fried chicken chain. The online entertainment site described the chain’s Cajun-style chicken as “the most underrated item in fast food today.”

KKC, which is typically attached to convenience stores, has more then 2,300 locations in the U.S., Malaysia and American Samoa, according to its site.

Krispy Krunchy doesn’t leave it up to its spicy chicken to do all the work though. Its honey butter biscuits, daubed in honey, Cajun rice balls and macaroni and cheese are also mouthwatering.

The vote of approval was even co-signed by New York-based restaurateur and “Top Chef” contestant Dale Telde.

“Their fried chicken is ill,” he told Thrilllist. “I go there every time that I’m in Miami, and I’m in Miami once per month."

Come on @foodandwine .. how could you forget about the best fried chicken youve never heard of via @Thrillist in gas stations??!! https://t.co/bdVYZfW9H1 pic.twitter.com/eo3Jm9D4ew — Krispy Krunchy (@krispykrunchy) January 14, 2018

The Louisiana chicken standard only began expanding outside of its home state in 2000, and its fast-growing franchising is due not only to the winning taste but affordable prices, according to the company’s bio.

If you haven’t yet tried America’s best fried chicken, according to Thrillist, the site said you need to.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken: America's Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Chain - Thrillist https://t.co/KGxckiafdt — JEN VAN LEIGH (@jenvanleigh) October 26, 2017

© 2018 Cox Media Group.