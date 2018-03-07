Nashville mayor resigns amid sex scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry resigned Tuesday after pleading guilty to a felony theft related to an affair with her former police bodyguard, the Tennessean reported.
The first female mayor of Nashville spoke for three minutes and did not take questions as power passed to Vice Mayor David Briley.
Barry pleaded guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000 related to her affair with former police bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest, the Tennessean reported.
"While my time as mayor today concludes, my unwavering love and sincere affection for this wonderful city and its great people will never come to an end," Barry said, who was subdued throughout her short remarks. "No one is as excited about this city and its bright and limitless future as I am.”
"It has been my honor and it has been the privilege of my entire professional life to have the blessing and the opportunity to be your mayor,” Barry said. “I thank you in advance for the support that I am sure you will give Mayor Briley in the weeks and the months ahead. God bless this wonderful city. I love you, Nashville."
