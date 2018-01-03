National Championship game 2018: What time, what channel, odds, livestream for Alabama and Georgia

0

The University of Alabama and the University of Georgia will meet Monday in college football’s National Championship game.

The game will feature two Southeastern Conference teams, both that have won 12 games and both that have lost to Auburn.

The game will also see Georgia coach Kirby Smart go up against his former boss, Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban. Smart was Saban’s defensive coordinator before he left to take the head coaching job at Georgia.

Georgia will be looking for a chance at its first national championship since 1980. The Crimson Tide won its last championship in 2016.

Alabama and Georgia have played 62 times, with Alabama ahead in the rivalry 38 wins to Georgia’s 24. They last played in 2015. Alabama won that game.

Here’s how to watch the National Championship game on TV and the link to a livestream of the game.

Who is playing: No. 3 Georgia (12-1) will take on No. 4 Alabama (12-1).

What are the odds: On Wednesday, Alabama was a four-point favorite.

Who are the coaches: Alabama’s coach is Nick Saban. Georgia is coached by Kirby Smart, who was the defensive coordinator at Alabama under Saban.

What time is the National Championship game: The game is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

Where is it being played: The game is being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What channel is it on: It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Is it livestreamed: You can see it livestreamed on WatchESPN.

