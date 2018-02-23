NC woman wins $1 million scratch-off jackpot

DURHAM, N.C. - Winner, winner, before that chicken dinner.
A North Carolina woman is $1 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket while purchasing her meal, WRAL reported.
Sayanna Bragg bought a dozen chicken wings and a soft drink at a Durham convenience store and decided to purchase a Million Dollar Fever scratch-off ticket.
When she got to her car, Bragg began to scratch the ticket.
“When I saw the fire symbol, I knew I won something,” she told WRAL. “I was hoping it was at least $10, that way I’d win my money back, or even $100. When I saw what it was, I cried tears of joy. I jumped out of the car and ran back into the store yelling ‘I did it! I hit $1 million.’”
The store clerk at the Cruizers store confirmed that the ticket was a million-dollar winner. Bragg did not hesitate, driving to the state lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her winnings.
Bragg decided to take the lump-sum payout and cleared $423,000 after taxes, WRAL reported.
Bragg said she plans to use some of her winnings to take a trip to Jamaica.
“I’m going to take a long vacation,” Bragg told WRAL. “I have family in Jamaica, so I want to go back and see them. This is a day I’ll never forget.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}