  • Nearly 70 barges break loose on Ohio River

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    Around 67 barges have broken loose and one has sunk on the Ohio River, according to officials with Murray Energy River Operations.

    Officials said 27 barges broke free from Jack's Run Mile 4 on the Ohio River and are against the Emsworth Locks and Dams where operations are currently suspended. 

    Another 35 to 40 barges also broke loose from R&F/ Boggs Island Mile 93 on the Ohio River, according to officials. Some of them are as far as Moundsville Bridge. 

     

