Neighbor saves Georgia boy from vicious dog attack

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 9-year-old boy and his neighbor were injured when three pit bulls attacked them in Walton County.
The neighbor, Svetlana Reut, is credited with risking her own life to save the child, according to WSBTV.
Reut saw the pit bulls jump on the boy Wednesday night in the 300 block of Big Game Way near Loganville and sprang into action to get them off the child, WSBTV reported.
The boy was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with severe injuries to his face.
His condition was not known Friday afternoon.
Reut was also treated at a hospital for injuries to her head, face and arms, WSBTV reported. She has been released.
The dogs were taken to Walton County Animal Control, where they are being quarantined for 10 days.
