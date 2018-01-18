Nestle Japan launches ruby chocolate KitKat ahead of Valentine's Day

0

Nestle Japan on Thursday unveiled a new, pink KitKat bar, which is to be sold ahead of Valentine’s Day in a handful of stores in Japan and South Korea, as well as online.

Dubbed the KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby, the chocolate is made using ruby cacao beans, which give the treat a naturally pink color. The beans also give the chocolate “a fruity flavor reminiscent of berries,” according to Nestle Japan.

The pink chocolate variety made its debut in September by Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut. It was touted as an alternative to the traditional chocolate varieties of white, milk and dark chocolates.

The new KitKat flavor was created by chef Yasumasa Takagi, the owner of Tokyo’s Le Patissier Takagi. In a news release, he said his creation “allows you to enjoy the characteristic fruity fragrance and subtle acidity of the ruby cacao to the fullest.”

The flavors “have never been experienced before,” Takagi said.

The KitKat bars will be sold at KitKat Chocolatory stores in Japan and South Korea starting Friday. Chocolate fans in the U.S. and other countries can purchase the chocolate online.

Nestle Japan employees said 5,000 bars of the chocolate treat will be available for sale from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25. Each bar costs ¥400, or $3.60.

The variety will also be part of the KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Valentine’s Assortment, alongside bars of KitKat Sublime’s Bitter, Milk and White flavors for ¥1,800, or $16.20. A larger assortment also includes the KitKat Sublime Matcha and Raw flavors as well for ¥2,400, or $21.60.

The boxes of assorted chocolate bars will go on sale starting Feb. 1.

