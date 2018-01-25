Netflix predicts hilarious plotlines for potential 'Friends' reunion

Fans of the hit sitcom “Friends” have been calling for a reboot for years. While a reunion has not been announced, Netflix took to Twitter to pitch a few storylines that got the internet buzzing.
After a YouTuber uploaded a video of a fake “Friends” movie trailer, many began hashing out plots for the flick, including the streaming site.
In a tweet Wednesday, the streaming service’s U.S. account proposed that Joey would eat Tide pods, Chandler would be obsessing over Vine, and Ross would be getting everyone into bitcoins. They also suggested a guest appearance by Ed Sheeran.
FRIENDS 2018 PLOTLINES— Netflix US (@netflix) January 24, 2018
-Joey eats Tide pods, goes to hospital (guest star Ellen Pompeo)
-Chandler won't shut up about how funny his Vines were
-Ed Sheeran cameo interrupts Phoebe's Central Perk set
-Ross gets everyone into Bitcoin
-The One Where The Gang Realizes Their Privilege
The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 60,000 retweets and over 257,000 likes in just a day. Many loved the concepts and responded with GIFs and memes.
