  • NFL pays tribute to Aaron Hernandez in pre-Super Bowl video

    By: Bo Churney, Fanbuzz.com

    Updated:

    On Sunday ahead of Super Bowl 52, the NFL aired a tribute video package of former players who died over the last year.

    While that concept is not at all controversial, it became so when people in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis noticed that the tribute included disgraced former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

    According to Mike Tanier, of Bleacher Report, Hernandez’s inclusion was brief and featured with a bevy of other players on the video board.

    Hernandez took his own life a week after he had been found not guilty of murdering of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a conviction that was later abated due to the laws in Massachusetts.

    Hernandez was drafted in 2010 by the New England Patriots after a standout career as a tight end at the University of Florida. His NFL career came to a stunning end in June 2013 when he was arrested for the murder of Lloyd after a short investigation.

