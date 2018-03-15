0 North Carolina student only one to walk out of his school during national protest

WILSON, N.C. - As thousands of students at schools across the country left class to remember victims of last month’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a 16-year-old student was his school’s lone activist.

Out of about 700 students at Wilson Preparatory Academy, Justin Blackman was the only one to leave class and go outside for 17 minutes to remember the lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, CNN reported.

He had asked other students if they were planning to participate in the national school walkout, but many told him they didn’t know about the remembrance.

When it was time, he told his teacher what he was doing and he was allowed to leave class.

Blackman was disappointed that he was alone, standing outside his school for 17 minutes. He posted a video on Twitter showing that no one else walked out with him.

Wow Im literally the only one #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/2F95qY2vTI — Justin Blackman (@JustinIBlackman) March 14, 2018

The 16-year-old returned to class, and while he was hoping not to get in trouble with school officials, he actually received accolades for standing up for something he believed in, CNN reported.

And while he was alone in the school’s parking lot, he was not alone on social media where supporters sent him messages supporting his decision to walk out.

You may stand alone from time to time... just make sure youre still standing for whats right — Jneel (@MrJaneel) March 14, 2018 One is far better than none. Stay strong! #NationalWalkoutDay — Nick Rodriguez (@nickrodriguez) March 14, 2018 There is strength in #s. When you're one voice it takes bravery and commitment to make a stand.

You are not alone!#NeverAgain — jessica james (@MontaukBuzz) March 14, 2018 Hi Justin Im a student at Stoneman Douglas. Im inspired by you for being a leader. Thank you Every little thing makes a difference — Lexi #NEVERAGAIN (@LexiLBBH) March 14, 2018

There were other students who were the the lone walkouts at other schools in the nation.

Leonardo Aguilar is only in second grade, and his class didn’t participate as a group, but he joined students who are much older than him at a nearby high school in San Jose, California, to lend his small voice in a big way, KPIX reported.

Leonardo Aguilar was the only one to walk out of his second grade classroom so he joined the highschoolers at Lincoln High in San Jose. @CBSSF #walkout pic.twitter.com/v9SQAAEn4f — Len Ramirez (@lenramirez) March 14, 2018 It was the same for Rosa Rodriguez. She was also the only student to walk out of her New Jersey high school. But her reason for being alone was different than the others. WABC reported that her principal threatened students with discipline if they walked out of the building. They were allowed to go to the gym to remember the Parkland victims, but Rodriguez still walked outside despite the threat of suspension. Single student walks out of class on #NationalWalkoutDay under threat of suspension from her New Jersey School. “I want to show I care about it, so I want to do something about it.” https://t.co/xveiiEr9KG pic.twitter.com/6uB61Jpql4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018

