0 Officer drives to hospital after being shot in chest, police say

HUMBLE, Texas - A Texas police officer who was shot in the chest by a robbery suspect Wednesday night was still well enough to drive himself to the hospital, police said.

Humble police Officer Chris Goddard was not wearing a bulletproof vest and was shot in the chest and arm during a shootout with a robbery suspect, according to KHOU.

"'They didn't get me this time.' That's what he keeps saying. 'They didn't get me this time,'" his family told KTRK.

Police were called after two suspects stole a PlayStation from a home and fled, according to KHOU. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull him over, according to KTRK. After a short chase, the passenger was arrested and the driver ran, according to KTRK.

Police tried to use a stun gun on the suspect, who started shooting a gun in return, according to KTRK.

Goddard, a 24-year veteran, left the station in a hurry to back up other officers and did not put on his vest, something he almost always wears, according to KHOU.

UPDATE: This is Humble PD Officer Cliff Goddard. He was shot in the chest while responding to a shootout between police and a suspect who led police on a chase, before shooting. Goddard wasn’t wearing a vest bc he left in a rush to help out. He’s okay! Story @ 12p on #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Exqxb1cb0h — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 14, 2018

“He always wears it, but this one particular time, he left out of here because it was so close and he was trying to help,” Humble police Chief Delbert Dawes told KHOU.

Godard was treated and released from the hospital, according to KTRK.

