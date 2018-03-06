  • Officials in New Mexico town battling skunk invasion

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HAGERMAN, N.M. - A mild winter has given way to a severe stink in one New Mexico town.

    Officials in Hagerman, a town in southeastern New Mexico, announced Thursday on Facebook that the town is being overrun by skunks. Traps are being set up to capture the skunks and humanely remove them from the area. A town ordinance has been issued, requiring residents to keep their animals contained indoors or in their yards while the skunk removal campaign is active.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Cats, dogs and other pets captured in the traps will be cared for at the town's animal shelter, but residents will be issued a citation upon claiming their pets for not obeying the containment ordinance, the Hagerman Police Department’s Facebook post said.

    The skunks will be relocated near a river on the east side of town, KOB reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials in New Mexico town battling skunk invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Small plane crashes into Florida home, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents paint uplifting messages on bathroom stalls at Texas elementary school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg reverses course, says he will likely…

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Man tries to kick down door of Washington home