0 Ohio woman charged with felony animal cruelty after one dog decapitated, others starved

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A Middletown woman has been jailed and charged with felony animal cruelty after several dead dogs were found in her backyard, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The county dog warden’s office received information last week advising that there were dead dogs in the yard at the residence in the 1300 block of Oxford State Road.

Four dogs were observed by the humane officers when they arrived on Friday. Two of the dogs were found in doghouses, another one was found in a black plastic tote along with a decapitated dog’s head, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner, Tina Marie Jackson, said she ran out of dog food and she never provided bedding in the doghouses to keep the dogs warm. She did not offer an explanation for the decapitated dog.

Necropsies were conducted on all four dogs, and three were found to have no food in their stomachs, and the cause of death was ruled starvation. There could not be any determination on a cause of death for the dog with the severed head due to lack of evidence in the specimen.

“I am beside myself,” said Sheriff Richard Jones. “Owning one animal and treating it like trash is appalling but this woman had four. I am disgusted that these poor animals suffered and I am glad Ms. Jackson is behind bars.”

Jackson, 39, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty to companion animals. She is currently housed in Middletown City Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. Jackson is scheduled to be back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

