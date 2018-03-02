Ohio woman's photo showing teens' acts of kindness goes viral

TOLEDO, Ohio - An Ohio woman was so impressed by three teenagers’ acts of kindness, she posted a photo on Facebook and complimented them. The Feb. 25 post and photo by Jenna Steele of Toledo has since gone viral and has been viewed by more than 68,000 people, WJW reported.
Steele wrote that the three teens, riding in a car, pulled into a local gas station.
“They all got out, and one by one they took their wallets out and handed this homeless man some cash,” Steele wrote, adding that the boys also shook the man’s hand.
“Let’s stop giving attention to the youth that do these horrible acts and start giving attention to THESE kind of kids,” Steele wrote.
