  • O.J. Simpson roots for Bills in Las Vegas

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - Former running back O.J. Simpson was spotted in Las Vegas on Sunday, rooting for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs, The New York Daily News reported.

    Simpson, who spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons in Buffalo, made an appearance at Naked City Pizza in Las Vegas, the city where he now resides, to show support for his former team, the Daily News reported.

    Simpson, who was released on parole in October, was seen hanging out with Bills fans Sunday to root for the team he spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with. An Instagram post showed him smiling and rooting with Bills fans.

     

    THE JUICE IS LOOSE! #Billsmafia

    A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

