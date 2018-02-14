Olympic baby: Michael Phelps welcomes son

He’s not even competing this year, but Michael Phelps is making Olympic headlines.
The record-holding medal-winner announced via Instagram that his family has added another bundle of joy.
Phelp’s wife Nicole gave birth to the couple’s second son, Beckett Richard Phelps, the “Today” show reported.
The Olympian made the announcement via Instagram.
The couple’s first son, Boomer, is 1 and can be seen holding his little brother, USAToday reported. “Boomer” posted to “his” Instagram account too, saying he can’t wait to hold the newborn.
Phelps is the most decorated Olympian, CNN reported. According to Olympics officials, Phelps has been awarded 23 gold, three silver and two bronze medals over his career as an Olympian. He competed in the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Games.
