0 Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon get extra hand, leg in epic Vanity Fair Photoshop fail

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are apparently the next generation of mutants all thanks to what some think is a Photoshop fail.

Vanity Fair released its annual Hollywood issue and right in the middle of the cover photo of Tinsel Town elite, an Oscar-winning star seems to have sprouted an extra leg, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Reese Witherspoon is taking to having the extra appendage in stride.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Vanity Fair responded, saying that the extra leg is actually fabric from her dress.

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

But a behind-the-scenes picture can’t be waved off so easily. In it Witherspoon is next to Winfrey and it appears that the media mogul has one hand on her hip, one on her leg and a third around Witherspoon’s waist. The pair star in this year’s “A Wrinkle In Time,” the Daily Mail reported.

Retweet this picture of Oprah with 3 hands or you'll have a decade of bad luck pic.twitter.com/nPMOoe3kQk — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 25, 2018

Winfrey didn’t ignore the extra hand either, also taking to Twitter to respond to Reese’s extra leg.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Vanity Fair said they had a hand in giving Winfrey an extra appendage and said they are correcting the mistake on their online covers, Entertainment Tonight reported.

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error online.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The cover also features Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Harrison Ford and Nicole Kidman.

It also featured James Franco, but the publication admitted to digitally removing him after he became the focus of sexual misconduct allegations, The Daily Mail reported.

