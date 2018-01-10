Oprah's home damaged by California mudslides

Oprah Winfrey surveys the damage mudslides did to her home in a jarring video Wednesday.
“There used to be a fence right here,” Winfrey said. “Debris is everywhere.”
The clip comes just days after her inspiring speech at the Golden Globe Awards that had some speculating about her political ambitions.
“Thanks everyone for your prayers and concern,” she wrote with the clip. “My property is fine. Some mud, and minor damage that pales in comparison to what my neighbors are going (through).”
Fifteen people have been killed by mudslides that swept Southern California homes from their foundations as a powerful storm drenched recent wildfire burn areas, the Associated Press reports.
Bodies were found in mud and debris during rescue operations Tuesday in Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles. A 14-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble of a home devastated by a mudslide in the Montecito area.
The mudslide damage followed yet more fire activity.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}