Patty Jenkins confirms Kristen Wiig as ‘Wonder Woman' villain Cheetah

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins has confirmed Kiristen Wiig will play the villain Cheetah in the film’s sequel.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family,” Jenkins wrote. “Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned.”
So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018
Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the sequel.
The plot for the sequel isn’t known, but the events in the film will occur during the Cold War in the 1980s.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}