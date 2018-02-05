  • Paul Simon announces farewell tour

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Legendary musician Paul Simon announced Monday that he plans to retire from touring over the summer.

    Simon, 76, said he will kick off his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour” on May 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The tour will wind through the U.S. and Europe before coming to an end July 15 in London. 

    “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” Simon wrote in a statement posted Monday on Twitter. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.”

    He said the decision came after the death of his friend and lead guitarist Vincent N’guini, who died in December.

    “His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor,” Simon said. “Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing.”

    Simon said that despite his retirement from touring, he’ll likely continue to perform occasionally “in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall … to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically.”

    The following tour dates were announced Monday:

    Date City Venue
    May 16 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Rogers Arena
    May 18 Seattle Key Arena
    May 19 Portland, Oregon MODA Center
    May 22 Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl
    May 23 Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl
    May 25 Oakland, California Oracle Arena
    May 27 Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena
    May 30 Denver Fiddler’s Green
    June 1 Dallas American Airlines Arena
    June 2 Houston Toyota Center
    June 4 Austin, Texas Frank Erwin Center
    June 6 Chicago United Center
    June 8 St. Paul, Minnesota Xcel Energy Center
    June 10 Detroit DTE Energy Center
    June 12 Toronto, Ontario, Canada Air Canada Centre
    June 13 Montreal, Quebec, Caada Bell Centre
    June 15 Boston TD Garden
    June 16 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
    June 19 Greensboro, North Carolina Greensboro Coliseum
    June 20 Nashville, Tennessee Bridgestone Arena
    June 30 Stockholm Ericsson Globe
    July 1 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
    July 3 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
    July 5 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
    July 7 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
    July 10 Manchester, United Kingdom Manchester Arena
    July 11 Glasgow, United Kingdom SSE Hydro
    July 13 Dublin RDS Arena
    July 15 London Hyde Park, BST Festival

    Simon has earned 16 Grammy Awards over a career that has spanned more than six decades. In 2003, he and Art Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for their work as the folk rock duo “Simon & Garfunkel.”

    Simon has sold more than 100 million records across the globe. He is a member of the Songwriters and the Rock ‘n’ Roll halls of fame.

    Tickets for Paul Simon’s “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour” will go on sale in the U.S. at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.

