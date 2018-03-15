Pennsylvania school hands out detention slips to students who walked out during approved assembly

PERKASIE, Pa. - Hundreds of students at a Pennsylvania high school now face detention because they left school to take part in their own protest against gun violence instead of sitting through a school-approved assembly.
Nearly 225 students walked out of Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, after they decided not to attend an in-school assembly that was scheduled Wednesday to remember the victims of last month’s deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, The Morning Call reported. School staff showed a slideshow of images of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida, shooting, and held a 17-minute moment of silence in their honor.
Officials with the school said 800 students attended the official assembly, but the 225 students who left the building without their parents present will face disciplinary action, adding that they were warned about the potential for Saturday detention before Wednesday, The Morning Call reported.
Not everyone participated in either event. Some students remained in classrooms with their teachers.
For those students who walked out of the building without parental supervision, they will have to serve one Saturday detention. Five other students who went to Dunkin’ Donuts after the walk-out will get a second day of detention, The Morning Call reported.
