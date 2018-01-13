  • Person in custody after police chase Greyhound bus in northern Illinois

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WADSWORTH, Ill. - A man is in custody after a police chase of a Greyhound bus on an interstate highway in northern Illinois, WGN reported Saturday.

    Reports of a person with a gun on the bus led to the police chase that began late Friday and lasted 2½ hours, The Chicago Tribune reported. The man allegedly made threats to kill people as the bus was traveling from Milwaukee to Chicago, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

    The chase began in southern Wisconsin and ended on I-94 near the Wadsworth exit, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. According to the release, police received a call around 10 p.m. about a disorderly person who was possibly armed.

    Police followed the bus as other officers shut down traffic on I-94, CNN reported.

    About 40 passengers were safely removed from the bus around 12:30 a.m, police said. No injuries were reported, according to WGN. 

