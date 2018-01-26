Philadelphia museum renames Patriots Gallery

The City of Brotherly Love is turning its back on patriots for a few weeks.
The Museum of the American Revolution announced it is renaming its first-floor Patriots Gallery, calling it the “Eagles Gallery” in honor of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, WPVI reported.
Anyone wearing Eagles gear who buys a ticket at the museum will get $2 off admission through Feb. 4.
The gallery features weapons, artifacts and paintings from the Revolutionary War era, WPVI reported. One of the paintings is a rare eyewitness work of the Continental Army.
Museum President Michael Quinn told The Associated Press that the Super Bowl is a perfect analogy for Philadelphia because like the colonists, the Eagles are the underdogs in this campaign.
The museum hung an "Eagles Gallery" sign Thursday above the entrance, WPVI reported. It will remain there until Super Bowl Sunday.
