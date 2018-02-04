Pink battles flu as she prepares to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS - Pop singer Pink is battling the flu, and she said it will make her blue if she is unable to sing the national anthem Sunday at Super Bowl LII.
But for now, she has every intention of stepping to the microphone before the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles play in Minneapolis.
The singer, an Eagles fan from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, said Friday on her Instagram account that she is “trying to practice the flu away.”
“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song,” Pink wrote.
She said the flu is changing what was one of her dreams into “a sort of nightmare,” adding that singing the national anthem is one of “the biggest honors of my life.”
Pink ended her post with the hashtags #pleasegivememyvoiceback and #ificansingimgonnakillit.
Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
