Pink slams critic of Super Bowl national anthem performance

Pink is seriously not here for the haters.
The pop singer came down with the flu over the weekend, but despite the setback, she nailed her performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LII.
Pink mustered up the same energy later Sunday after someone on Twitter wrote that the singer “sucks” and called her fans “dumb” in a since-deleted tweet.
“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” she wrote.
Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq— P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018
“Poor dude couldn’t handle the heat she brought,” said one fan, who noticed that the person who posted the insulting tweet has since switched his or her Twitter account from public to private after sending the message. The account was later made public again.
“You were amazing! Coming from NYC when someone sings it with such feeling it takes me back to 9/11. Thank you for such. Beautiful tribute. I felt it in my heart,” said another fan.
