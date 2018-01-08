Pink to perform national anthem at Super Bowl 2018

MINNEAPOLIS - Pink is being given the honor of opening the 2018 Super Bowl next month by performing the national anthem.
WCCO reported that the appearance at the Super Bowl will be the first for the “What About Us” singer. Variety reported that the NFL announced Monday that Pink will sing the national anthem.
Guess who's singing the National Anthem at #SBLII?@Pink! (via @GMFB) pic.twitter.com/HN8FWSDIhw— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 8, 2018
Pink’s performance in Minneapolis will air before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4.
After her Super Bowl performance, Pink will begin her Beautiful Trauma World Tour March 1 in Phoenix.
Previously, Justin Timberlake was announced as the halftime performer for the 2018 Super Bowl.
