Planes collide on tarmac at Toronto airport

TORONTO - Two commercial airplanes collided on a tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday night, sparking a small fire and prompting the evacuation of dozens of passengers, CNN reported.
A Sunwing Airlines aircraft backed out while being towed, hitting a WestJet plane that had arrived from Cancun and was waiting to proceed to a gate, officials said.
There were 168 passengers and six crew members aboard the arriving airplane, according to Lauren Stewart, a WestJet spokeswoman. There were no passengers or crew on the Sunwing aircraft. It was being towed by a “ground handling service provider,” the airline tweeted.
There were no Sunwing crew or passengers onboard at the time of the incident. We are awaiting further information from Swissport and will provide more details as they become available.— Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) January 6, 2018
