Police: 4 children shot at park near Florida high school

    By: Field Sutton, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Four children were shot Sunday at Willows Park near Evans High School, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Someone called 911 to report that three gunmen shot at a crowd at 3101 Willow Bend Blvd. around 6:15 p.m., police said.

    Three teenage girls who were shot in the leg were taken to a hospital.

    Police said a fourth victim went to a hospital later and investigators linked the child's injuries to the shooting.

    Keniesha Hunt, a nurse who lives nearby, said she ran to the park after hearing gunfire to help the victims.

    Hunt said the girls begged her to save them, saying that they didn't want to die. She assured them they wouldn't.

    "My hope ... is that they find them," Hunt said. "It can't keep happening. ... You have to be mindful of other people."

    Officials did not say how serious the children's injuries were. 

    The shooting remains under investigation.

