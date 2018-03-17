Police: Explosive devices discovered in Florida man's pickup truck at Sonny's BBQ

CLERMONT, Fla. - A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday in Florida after explosive devices were discovered in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Sonny's BBQ restaurant, police said.
Police were called to the restaurant and encountered Hargis Johnson, Clermont police Officer Erin Razo told WFTV.
"In the bed of the truck were several 5-gallon buckets filled with bottles of gasoline," Razo said. "The bottles had rags sticking out of them."
The restaurant was evacuated and a highway was closed temporarily, police said.
"The Lake County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the scene in reference to the multiple explosive devices located in the suspect vehicle," Razo said. "Officers also located a 'zip gun' inside the vehicle."
Investigators said the devices were deemed safe by the bomb squad and the roads were reopened, WFTV reported. No one was injured.
Razo said police don’t know what Johnson had planned.
Johnson was booked into the Lake County Jail on two counts of making/possessing a destructive device and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.
The incident remains under investigation.
