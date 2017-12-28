Police: Georgia man, 77, tricked into giving couple $15,000

0

Police want to find the man and woman who they say tricked a 77-year-old Georgia man out of nearly $15,000 in cash.

>> Read more trending news

Surveillance video from a Walmart in south Forsyth County showed the man buying a PlayStation 4 for the couple around Thanksgiving.

“He just thought he was doing a good thing,” said the man’s daughter, Kelly LeBlond.

“It breaks my heart.”

At 4:30, hear from the daughter of an elderly man swindled out of nearly $15k and the search for the suspects. pic.twitter.com/Ansxb8XiKg — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) December 27, 2017

The couple told the man that they had known his daughter for a long time, and that they were back from California and trying to repurchase a home they had many years ago, LeBlond said. They asked the victim to help, and said his daughter would be “on board with it.”

She said her father told her about the meeting when she got home from a trip.

“My father is starting to have some memory loss, some early onset of dementia,” LeBlond said, “so at that point I pretty much knew he'd been conned."

Johns Creek police Capt. Chris Byers said, “If they victimized this 77-year-old man, they're looking for more victims."

The couple was seen driving a white Chevrolet Camaro, police said.

The pictured couple was able to swindle a 77-year-old victim. They were able to trick the 77-year-old to give the... Posted by Johns Creek Police Department on Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Pictures of the car and the couple were posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.