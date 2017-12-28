Police: Georgia man pulls gun at Burger King after complaining about slow service

0

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A man threw a drink and pointed a gun at Burger King employees in Georgia on Dec. 23 because he and his family were not served promptly, according to a police report.

Emanjula Daracus Brown was with his wife and three children at the Burger King in Lawrenceville waiting for food, according to the report. Employees told police that Brown and his wife, who was not arrested, became “irate” and began throwing drinks at the employees while waiting for their order. Brown also pulled a gun out and pointed it at the employees, they told police.

Brown and his family had left the restaurant by the time officers arrived, but an officer soon pulled Brown’s car over, the report said.

Brown told the officer that he was being “respectful and polite” at the Burger King, where he was in a long line of people waiting for food. Brown said he saw a manager on her phone, not helping prepare food, and asked her to get off her phone and assist in completing the orders.

The manager “responded very rudely and began to get in his face,” Brown told police. Brown said he continued to be polite, but the manager threw a cup of liquid at him. Brown then threw a cup of liquid at the manager and demanded a refund, he told police.

The manager then threw a cup of coffee at Brown and threatened to throw hot oil at him, Brown told police. Brown’s wife got a gun from their car, but Brown took it from her and put it in his back pocket, he told police.

While Brown was stopped and interviewed by a police officer, another officer reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed the manager that Brown said threw beverages at him. Brown was arrested, and the manager was not.

Brown has been charged with simple battery, battery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass damage, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, misdemeanor third-degree child cruelty and felony third-degree child cruelty.

