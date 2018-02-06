Police investigate reported burglary at home of Patriots' Rob Gronkowski

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts are investigating a possible burglary at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
In exclusive video obtained by Boston 25 News, police respond to Gronkowski’s home a few miles from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. In the video Massachusetts State Police vehicles are parked outside Gronkowski’s home and officers are going in and out of the home from about 6:15 p.m. until about 11 p.m. Monday.
According to police scanner audio, authorities said “multiple safes” and “possible guns” were taken.
Gronkowski briefly appeared at the door of his home, but did not say anything about the investigation.
He and the rest of the New England Patriots left for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Jan. 29, and didn’t return home until around 5 p.m. Monday.
