Police: Man angry over chicken dinner puts wifes hand in hot fryer oil

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. - An Oregon man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies said he put his wife’s hand in hot fryer oil.
Jeremiah Crothers is also accused of nearly suffocating his baby son, KATU reported.
Police said Crothers covered his 7-month-old son’s mouth and nose until the baby’s legs turned blue, Oregon Live reported.
According to police, Crothers’ wife hit her husband in the head with a frying pan to get him to let go of their child, KATU reported.
Later, police said, Crothers complained that his wife didn’t season the chicken she was preparing for dinner and then grabbed her hand and put it in the oil she was using to fry the chicken, KATU reported.
When police arrived, they said Crothers was not there, but they saw what they said were burns on the victim and the baby had signs of strangulation and a bruise on his head, Oregon Live reported. Crothers was arrested the next day in St. Helens. Crothers has been charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault, coercion and attempted assault.
A judge set bail at $217,750.
