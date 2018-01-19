Police: Man performed satanic ritual on passed-out woman

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after police said that he performed what he called a satanic ritual on a friend.
Kyle Parker is accused of cutting the victim on her palm during an argument, TribLive reported.
The woman passed out, but when she woke up, she said found razor blade cuts on her calf.
The next day the victim said that Parker told her, “I sold your soul to the devil,” Trib Live reported.
Parker was charged with simple assault and harassment and was taken to Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond, Trib Live reported.
