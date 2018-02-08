0 Police: Man shot woman before driving the wrong way on I-95 in Florida

LANTANA, Fla. - Authorities have revealed the name of the woman they say was shot Wednesday by a man who later drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 and caused multicar crashes. They’ve also identified the man who they say was shot and killed by a Palm Beach County deputy.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Nicole M. Novak, 26. And the man is identified as Hugo Steven Selva, 22.

Facebook pages for the two say they had a relationship and a child together.

The sheriff’s office did not provide hometowns or other information. But a birth announcement says Selva was born in Boynton Beach. And a Facebook page for Selva says he had attended Park Vista High School in suburban Boynton Beach.

A woman who answered a phone listed for Selva’s mother said, “She’s an elderly woman. She had nothing to do with this,” and told a reporter if he had other questions he should talk to police.

Authorities say Wednesday’s day of mayhem began when Selva shot Novak in the head at a shopping center on the 1600 block of South Dixie Highway in Lake Worth, just north of Lantana. When Fire-Rescue workers arrived, the woman was gone; people told them she had been driven to a hospital. But she was in the car with the man who shot her.

About 15 minutes later, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Wednesday, agencies began getting calls that a black SUV was racing south in the breakdown lane of northbound Interstate 95. His car then got into three crashes with six to eight other vehicles, some of them head-on, near Lantana Road.

As it came to a stop, deputies and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper confronted Selva. A trooper deployed a Taser but it either didn’t work or had no effect. The deputy then shot Selva.

Bradshaw said Wednesday the deputy who shot the man “said he was in fear of his life and the life of the trooper and opened fire.”

Deputies pulled Novak from the burning car, but she was dead, the sheriff’s office has said.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday it has turned the review of the deputy-involved shooting over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities initially blocked both directions of I-95, then reopened southbound lanes, but said northbound lanes would stay closed through the afternoon. They later extended the closed stretch south from Lantana Road all the way to Gateway to relieve bottlenecks from motorists getting off the expressway. Adding to the misery: A separate rollover crash at about 1 p.m. blocked I-95 two more exits south at Woolbright Road.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave, which is standard following shootings. The sheriff’s office said Thursday no other deputy fired a weapon.

The sheriff’s office has said it believes Selva shot a man in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon and shot another man early Wednesday in Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach police have identified that victim as Anthony Fonti, 21, of Boynton Beach. A spokeswoman said Boynton Beach police suspect a link but are not “100 percent sure.”

Authorities Thursday had yet to divulge numerous other facts. The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday some of these questions are part of the ongoing investigation and won’t be immediately answered.

Among them: The identities of the deputy who shot the driver and the FHP trooper who deployed his Taser.

