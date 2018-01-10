Police: Man who didn't get job with department responds with fake bomb to chief

SAN ANTONIO - Maybe he needs to reconsider his job search.
Ricardo Gil applied to work for the San Antonio Police Department. For reasons not disclosed, he was denied, so he decided to respond to the department’s decision with a fake bomb, KSAT reported.
Gil was arrested Tuesday, accused of manufacturing a hoax bomb.
The arrest warrant claims Gil of filling a box filled with a pair of shoes, with batteries wrapped in aluminum foil beneath the insoles.
The box was then allegedly sent to the San Antonio police chief with a note that said that Gil wanted to become an administrative assistant and that he met the requirements. The message then asked the chief to put on the shoes, KSAT reported.
The chief called in the bomb squad, which determined the shoes were indeed a hoax bomb.
