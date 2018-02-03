Police: Nanny arrested at elementary school for allegedly being drunk

SALINAS, Calif. - Police said a nanny in California was arrested after she allegedly was drunk while attempting to pick up a 6-year-old child from an elementary school, KSBW reported.
Jennifer Ahlin, 47, is the nanny for the child and a 1-year-old baby, police said.
The incident happened at Creekside Elementary School in Salinas, police said.
According to police, Ahlin allegedly was drunk when she drove with the baby to Creekside Elementary School in Salinas.
“When she got to the school, employees suspected she was intoxicated and stalled her, and (then) called police. Sensing something was wrong, Jennifer took the 1-year-old and tried to leave,” police said.
School employees stopped Ahlin from leaving as she allegedly struggled to unlock her car.
A breathalyzer test given by police showed Ahlin’s blood alcohol content at 0.20, police said.
Ahlin was booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges of DUI and child endangerment. Her bail was set at $50,000, police said. The children were safely returned to their parents, KSBW reported.
